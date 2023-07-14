82 mobiles recovered by Police IT wing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 82 mobiles of different models worth 3.3 million were recovered by the Information Technology (IT) department of the local police here on Friday.

According to DPO Hussain Haider, the gadgets were searched out through the effective usage of IT applications by the department.

He said all the stolen or snatched cells were handed over to the owners concerned and traced through their FIRs registered from time to time in the past.

He claimed that the Police were putting up the best possible measures to protect the lives and goods of citizens.