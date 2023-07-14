Open Menu

82 Mobiles Recovered By Police IT Wing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

82 mobiles recovered by Police IT wing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 82 mobiles of different models worth 3.3 million were recovered by the Information Technology (IT) department of the local police here on Friday.

According to DPO Hussain Haider, the gadgets were searched out through the effective usage of IT applications by the department.

He said all the stolen or snatched cells were handed over to the owners concerned and traced through their FIRs registered from time to time in the past.

He claimed that the Police were putting up the best possible measures to protect the lives and goods of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Technology All From Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

11 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

1 hour ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

4 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

13 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

13 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

14 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan