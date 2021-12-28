82 more arrested for profiteering, violation of meat holiday

The District Administration of Peshawar on Tuesday arrested eighty two (82) more shopkeepers for violation of meat holiday, profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The District Administration of Peshawar on Tuesday arrested eighty two (82) more shopkeepers for violation of meat holiday, profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops.

On the other day, 69 shopkeepers were arrested in a similar crackdown.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, fresh milk sellers, grocers, encroachment mafia and others.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out crackdown on profiteers, violators of meat holiday and encroachment mafia and collectively arrested 82 shopkeepers.

325 kilograms of meat was also taken into possession from the violators of the meat holiday and distributed among charities. Strict legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested shopkeepers.