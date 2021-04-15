UrduPoint.com
82 More COVID-19 Cases Surface In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :About 82 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20662 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 694183 people were screened for the virus till April 15 out of which 82 more were reported positive.

As many as 19542 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 222 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

