82 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

As many as 82 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,360

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 82 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,360.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday said that, among the new cases,44 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area,14 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi,13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Potohar rural, two from Kalar Syedan and one from Taxila cantonment.

He added that 265 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 113 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 82 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 70 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 88 tested positive, with 141 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding three patients were in a critical position at BBH and two HFH.