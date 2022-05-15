82 more Kashmiri political detainees shifted from IIOJK to Indian jails

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have shifted 82 more Kashmiri political detainees to different jails of India, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

44 prisoners have been kept in UP's Naini jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), in the second week of March, the authorities shifted 96 Kashmir detainees under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) to jails outside the territory.

Media reports said most of the political detainees have been shifted from Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu to Haryana, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh jails.

It added that the process would continue and the list of more detainees was being prepared to shift them to other parts of India.

Many Hurriyat leaders have already been lodged in infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi, for the past several years.