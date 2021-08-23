82 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 82 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 82 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 987 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,075 while 21,304 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 161 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 533 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.