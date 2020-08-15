UrduPoint.com
82 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :About 82 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12144 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 160666 people were screened for the virus till August 14, out of which 82 more were reported positive.

As many as 10610 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

