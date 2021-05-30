82 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :About 82 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25,023 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 792,717 people were screened for the virus till May 29 out of which 82 more were reported positive.

As many as 23,595 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 276 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.