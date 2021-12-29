82 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Another 82 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Another 82 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday said that 63 positive cases were reported in Lahore and 8 in Rawalpindi and 5 in Multan.

He said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,762, and recoveries 429,049 in the province. Up till now, the total number of active cases was recorded 2,650.

He said that 17,093 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 8.88 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence during the last 24 hours wasrecorded as 0.5 per cent in the province, 1.4 percent in Lahore, 0.4 percent inRawalpindi and 0.6 percent in Multan.