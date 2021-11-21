82 new day care centres being set up in Punjab cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Women Development Department (PWDD) was poised to set up as many as 82 new day care centres in various cities of the province to facilitate 1,100 children of working women.

According to an official, the project would be completed with the cost of Rs 109 million.

He said the government would ensure socio-economic development of women by taking further steps for protection of their rights.

He said the Women Development Department has already establish 250 day care centres to ensure better care of children and to facilitate working women.

The centres had helped creating over 1,000 job opportunities.

Over 10,000 children and 7,500 families were benefiting from these centres, he added.

These day care centre comprises of learning hall, infant area, toddlers area, wide corridor, pantry, mothers' feeding area all equipped with CCTV camera system, fire alarm system and air conditioning system along with well decorated furniture and other facilities having attraction for the kids between three months to four years of age.

