UrduPoint.com

82 New Day Care Centres Being Set Up In Punjab Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:30 PM

82 new day care centres being set up in Punjab cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Women Development Department (PWDD) was poised to set up as many as 82 new day care centres in various cities of the province to facilitate 1,100 children of working women.

According to an official, the project would be completed with the cost of Rs 109 million.

He said the government would ensure socio-economic development of women by taking further steps for protection of their rights.

He said the Women Development Department has already establish 250 day care centres to ensure better care of children and to facilitate working women.

The centres had helped creating over 1,000 job opportunities.

Over 10,000 children and 7,500 families were benefiting from these centres, he added.

These day care centre comprises of learning hall, infant area, toddlers area, wide corridor, pantry, mothers' feeding area all equipped with CCTV camera system, fire alarm system and air conditioning system along with well decorated furniture and other facilities having attraction for the kids between three months to four years of age.

/395

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Job Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

32 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.