UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

82 Percent Brick Kilns Shifted On Zigzag Technology In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:59 PM

82 percent brick kilns shifted on zigzag technology in Punjab

As many as 6902 kilns, out of total 8454 in Punjab province, were shifted on zigzag technology in order to improve air quality index in atmosphere and enhance cost effective and quality production of bricks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 6902 kilns, out of total 8454 in Punjab province, were shifted on zigzag technology in order to improve air quality index in atmosphere and enhance cost effective and quality production of bricks.

According to official sources, the work on conversion of traditional style kilns to zigzag was in progress with rapid pace.

The conversion of 82 percent kilns is improving air quality index.

The zigzag kiln is good initiative and a step towards clean and green Pakistan.

In District Multan, 370 kilns were shifted on zigzag technology while the work on 100 kilns was in progress. Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the kilns of traditional style have been closed across the district, said official sources.

However, the kiln owners are also terming zigzag technology as environmentally friendly and more profit generating.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Punjab Progress From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

5 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

22 minutes ago

US$20 million OFID loan to benefit 1.6 million Ken ..

31 minutes ago

Spanish police arrest rapper holed up in universit ..

2 minutes ago

DC for strict adherence to commercial building by- ..

2 minutes ago

Indian state-sponsored visit of EU parliamentarian ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.