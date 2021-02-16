82 percent brick kilns shifted on zigzag technology in Punjab

As many as 6902 kilns, out of total 8454 in Punjab province, were shifted on zigzag technology in order to improve air quality index in atmosphere and enhance cost effective and quality production of bricks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 6902 kilns, out of total 8454 in Punjab province, were shifted on zigzag technology in order to improve air quality index in atmosphere and enhance cost effective and quality production of bricks.

According to official sources, the work on conversion of traditional style kilns to zigzag was in progress with rapid pace.

The conversion of 82 percent kilns is improving air quality index.

The zigzag kiln is good initiative and a step towards clean and green Pakistan.

In District Multan, 370 kilns were shifted on zigzag technology while the work on 100 kilns was in progress. Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the kilns of traditional style have been closed across the district, said official sources.

However, the kiln owners are also terming zigzag technology as environmentally friendly and more profit generating.