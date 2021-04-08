UrduPoint.com
82 Power Pilferers Arrested In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

82 power pilferers arrested in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 120,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while two cases were lodged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

