82 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:43 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 82 power pilferers from across South Punjab
The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 145,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said on Wednesday.
A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed fine on pilferers while cases were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with metres.