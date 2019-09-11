82 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 82 power pilferers from across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 82 power pilferers from across South Punjab

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 145,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said on Wednesday.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed fine on pilferers while cases were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with metres.