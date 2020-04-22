82 power pilferers held in three weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) The task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 82 power pilferers from various parts of its region during the last three weeks.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Wednesday that FESCO teams checked 34,282 electricity connections and detected power theft at 82 points.

The electricity was being pilfered through direct supply from PVC Line, tampering of meter body, installation of shunt system, etc.

The FESCO teams removed electricity meters of pilferers and issued them detection bills of 578,708 units and imposed heavy fine of Rs 9.7 million on them.

Cases have been got registered against 10 pilferers.

The spokesman also appealed to the general public to immediately inform on hotline 051-9103888, FESCO toll free number 0800-66554 and helpline 118, if they observe electricity theft at any site.