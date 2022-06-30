82 power pilferers nabbed in a day

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,37,000 electricity units, MEPCO official said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while four cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.