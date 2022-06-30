UrduPoint.com

82 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 07:18 PM

82 power pilferers nabbed in a day

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Thursday caught 82 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,37,000 electricity units, MEPCO official said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while four cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Sacrificial animals being vaccinated against LSV a ..

Sacrificial animals being vaccinated against LSV and Congo virus

56 seconds ago
 55,700 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for H ..

55,700 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj rituals: Religious Ministr ..

57 seconds ago
 COAS calls on Emir of Qatar during official visit

COAS calls on Emir of Qatar during official visit

59 seconds ago
 Danish police raid hotel of Tour de France team Ba ..

Danish police raid hotel of Tour de France team Bahrain-Victorious

1 minute ago
 Prevention of Thalassemia Awareness program held a ..

Prevention of Thalassemia Awareness program held at Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Senate Committee briefed on future developments at ..

Senate Committee briefed on future developments at PQA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.