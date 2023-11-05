82 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 82 power pilferers during ongoing operations across the region.

The task force teams have raided at various places and registered cases against 50 power pilferers, while nine power pilferers were arrested while stealing electricity. A Rs 5.6 million fine was imposed, and over Rs 1 million was also recovered from the power pilferers.