82 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

82 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 82 power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Sunday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 64 power pilferers while 19 power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 1.6 million from the defaulters.

