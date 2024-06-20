82 Researches Of GCWUF Get Research Productivity Award 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) As many as 82 researchers of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)
were granted Research Productivity Award 2023.
In this connection, Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) GCWUF hosted
an award distribution ceremony at Jinnah Auditorium where GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof
Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli distributed award money and commendatory letters to the faculty members.
Dr Asma Aziz, Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies Department, was declared as top researcher
of the year.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli extended her heartfelt congratulations
to all the researches who got awards and emphasized the university's commitment to fostering
a culture of innovative research.
She encouraged the faculty to continue their efforts in pushing boundaries and assured
her support to those who faced challenges in publishing their work this year.
Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa Controller Examination, Asif A. Malik Registrar, directors,
chairpersons and others were also present in the ceremony.
