82 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 99,500 on 82 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 82shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.