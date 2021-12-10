UrduPoint.com

82 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates Friday imposed fine of Rs109,000 on 82 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said that magistrates inspected 891 shops in various markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 109,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

