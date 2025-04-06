82 vehicles impounded for violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In line with special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the district administration launched a strict crackdown on transporters who were overcharging passengers.

According to Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir, a total of 156 vehicles were challaned for overcharging and overloading during the last week.

Additionally, 82 vehicles were impounded at various police stations and fines amounting to Rs 464,000 were imposed on violators, he said. The RTA further ensured that Rs 106,060, which had been collected as excessive fares from passengers, was returned to them on the spot.

Malik Muhammad Tahir said Sargodha stood second across Punjab after Lahore in terms of fines collected from transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr operations.

Special squads were formed on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem to monitor public transport, he added.