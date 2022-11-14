82 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected 82 connections during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected connections of 82 defaulters during the operation.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action.

However, the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed has directed recovery teams to continue crackdown without any discrimination.