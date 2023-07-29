Open Menu

82 Wing Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Organizes A Medical Camp On Ashura Day In Larkana City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

82 Wing Shahbaz Rangers Larkana organizes a medical camp on Ashura Day in Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A medical camp was organized on the occasion of Ashura by 82 Wing Shahbaz Rangers Larkana.

Medical assistance was being given to the mourners of Hazrat Imam Hussain including medicines.

Doctors and Para-medics of Rangers are performing their professional duties in the medical camp.

Rangers officers and jawans are also performing their professional duties on the security of imam bargahs and mourning processions in Larkana district on Ashura.

