820 profiteers held in current month

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

As many as 820 people were arrested, cases against 870 were registered for profiteering and a total fine of Rs 2,737,700 was imposed on them during the current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 820 people were arrested, cases against 870 were registered for profiteering and a total fine of Rs 2,737,700 was imposed on them during the current month.

This was disclosed in a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the measures being taken to control prices in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that officers would have to work more diligently and actively to provide relief to the people in real sense. He said the government was fully aware of the problems of common man and in this regard, a province wide crackdown on profiteers and hoarders has been launched.

He directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor prices and quality of essential items, especially eatables, and ensure their availability at the officially fixed prices. He added that action against those creating artificial price hike would continue without any discrimination.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including Livestock, food, Commissioner Lahore Division, Cane Commissioner Punjab and officers concerned.

