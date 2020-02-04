82,000 Pakistani workers to be benefited from social protection agreement : Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the social protection agreement signed with Malaysia during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit would provide substantial social relief to 82,000 Pakistani labour class in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the social protection agreement signed with Malaysia during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit would provide substantial social relief to 82,000 Pakistani labour class in Malaysia.

He said there was no social protection to Pakistani labours in Malaysia in the past but after signing of the agreement now if a Pakistani labour or worker died in Malaysia during job or service, his or her family would be given pension according to the salary.

The Foreign Minister while talking to Pakistan Television said similarly, in case of disability of a worker or becoming a victim of any disease during work, he/she would be given a substantial relief, adding that this social security would be a great support to Pakistani blue color jobbers.

Qureshi said Pakistan's remittances from Malaysia increased by 35 percent during 2018-19 and about 1.55 billion Dollars were being transferred to Pakistan.

He paid tributes to Pakistani workers by sending their valuable contributions in shape of foreign remittances.

He said Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia had discussed ways to convert the close bilateral ties into bilateral economic strategic partnership.

He said the two sides exchanged views to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, engineering, and defence.

The Minister said the two countries also signed extradition treaty for extradition of criminals and fugitives between the two countries.

The Minister said the two sides also exchanged views about the recently held Kuala Lumpur Summit and the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan did not want to divide the Muslim Ummah but rather wanted promotion of economic and development cooperation among the Muslim countries.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan during the joint press conference also removed doubt about the K L Summit.