822 Cattle Rearers Get Rs 3.2m As Payments Under Calf Fattening Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

822 cattle rearers get Rs 3.2m as payments under calf fattening scheme

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Exactly 822 cattle rearers received payments worth over Rs 3.2 million from livestock department under Punjab government's calf fattening and save calf scheme at a ceremony here Friday.

The livestock schemes were launched to promote healthy calf rearing as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A sum of over Rs 3.

2 million was distributed among 822 cattle rearers at a rate of Rs 4000 each after they met all the conditions and achieved growth targets. The financial assistance was meant to provide high quality food to their cattle heads.

Assistant commissioners Niaz Ahmad Mughal, Malik Awais Jakhar and additional director livestock Dr. Tariq Gadara besides other officials and a large number of cattle rearers were present on this occasion.

