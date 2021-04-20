822 corona patients recovered in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 822 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department, a total of 183,295 coronavirus patients recovered so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said while talking to the media that 6667 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4066 beds were unoccupied.

Similarly, 1597 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 765 beds were vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary said that in view of surging corona cases, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3221 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2360 beds were vacant.

However, 447 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 315 beds were unoccupied, he added.

Apart from, 2803 beds were also reserved in HDU for corona patients in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 1434 beds were vacant while, in hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 900 beds reserved in HDU and 409 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 643 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 371 ventilators were under use while 272 were unoccupied.

Around 250 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 210 are occupiedand 40 ventilators are vacant, he concluded.