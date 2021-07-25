823,270 vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 823,270 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district, informed District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim on Sunday.

He said that 627,894 citizens had been given the first dose, while 151,339 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 27,217 health workers were given the first dose, while 16,820 received the second dose of vaccine.

He assured that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad wherepeople were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in a disciplined manner.