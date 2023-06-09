823kg fake pesticides seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A vigorous drive against fake/ substandard pesticides is in full swing across the division under the aegis of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Wing of Agriculture Department.

In this connection, the teams conducted two separate raids in Gojra Morrh, Jhang and in the area of Mochiwala police limits on Friday and arrested two persons involved in illegal business. The teams also seized 823kg fake pesticides worth about Rs 0.8 million.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and sent them behind bars.