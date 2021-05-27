824 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours

As many as 824 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 824 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 289,018 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7576 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5544 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1648 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1209 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2773 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 370 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3459 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2297 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 698 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 315 ventilators were under use while 474 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 128 were occupied and 156 ventilators were vacant.