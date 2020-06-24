824 liters liquor seized, 8 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight outlaws including four drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said here on Wednesday that police teams of Pipalan and Saddar police, during drive against the drug pushers and criminals, conducted raids within their limits and arrested four drug pushers and recovered 824 Liters liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested four accused and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore and 1 Rifle 44 bore from them.

The arrested were identified as Asghar Khan, Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad naseem,Ameer hamza, Kamran, Imran, Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Shahzad. Police haveregistered separate cases and started investigation.