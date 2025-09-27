824,301 children to be vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Frooq has said that as many as 824,301 children below five years would be vaccinated during anti-police campaign.

Presiding over a meeting of the officials concerned to review measures being taken for anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur, he said that all arrangements had been finalised to kick off anti-polio campaign from October 13.

He said that anti-polio drive would continue till October 16, 2025.

He said that anti-polio drops would be administered in all 120 union councils in all tehsils of Bahawalpur district. “It will be fourth round of anti-polio drive that would be kicked off from October 13,” he said.

He narrated that a number of 667 area in-charges, 3,276 mobile teams, 135 fixed teams and 136 transit teams would be deployed to carryout anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur district.