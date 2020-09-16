UrduPoint.com
825 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 825 drug peddlers and recovered 8kg heroin, 386kg hashish, 1kg ice, 45kg opium and 10,023 liters of liquor during the last month.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that SPs had been given special task to arrest drug dealers and criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Teams had been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders besides drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions, he said and added all possible resources were being utilized.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khansaid the police were striving hard to end drugs and arrest accused involved in heinouscrimes in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

