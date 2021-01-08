826,546 families get registered under NSER survey in Multan division so far

National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 826,546 families got registered so far across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 826,546 families got registered so far across Multan division.

Divisional Head of Operation NSER Multan Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Friday that the NSER survey was continued in a transparent way across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 325229 families in Multan district, 195467 in Khanewal, 163613 in Vehari and 142237 families in Lodhran so far.

He said that various teams were constituted to conduct the survey and added that the survey would be concluded before June 2021.

He said that NSER survey was conducted across Punjab province by establishing three clusters while cluster one area has already been covered as pilot project. The survey at Cluster two and three is underway.

Divisional head said that Multan City was divided into four blocks to cover the whole area as survey is continued in block three while survey at block one is in completion stages.

He said that 18 teams were busy in conducting survey of every knock and corner of city.