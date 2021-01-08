UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

826,546 Families Get Registered Under NSER Survey In Multan Division So Far

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:59 PM

826,546 families get registered under NSER survey in Multan division so far

National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 826,546 families got registered so far across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 826,546 families got registered so far across Multan division.

Divisional Head of Operation NSER Multan Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Friday that the NSER survey was continued in a transparent way across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 325229 families in Multan district, 195467 in Khanewal, 163613 in Vehari and 142237 families in Lodhran so far.

He said that various teams were constituted to conduct the survey and added that the survey would be concluded before June 2021.

He said that NSER survey was conducted across Punjab province by establishing three clusters while cluster one area has already been covered as pilot project. The survey at Cluster two and three is underway.

Divisional head said that Multan City was divided into four blocks to cover the whole area as survey is continued in block three while survey at block one is in completion stages.

He said that 18 teams were busy in conducting survey of every knock and corner of city.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Progress Khanewal Lodhran Vehari June

Recent Stories

UFC kicks off 2021 with Fight Island Triple Header ..

42 seconds ago

OPPO Creates Anticipation for the Upcoming Reno5 L ..

14 minutes ago

UK-Ireland ferries cancelled after post-Brexit fre ..

52 seconds ago

Bike-lifter gang busted; Three arrested in rawalpi ..

53 seconds ago

Brent Crude Tops $55 Per Barrel 1st Time Since Feb ..

55 seconds ago

Osama Satti murder case: Five policemen removed fr ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.