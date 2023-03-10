82,747-kg ghee recovered in Faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu recovered 82,747-kilogram ghee and vegetable oil from an illegal godown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu recovered 82,747-kilogram ghee and vegetable oil from an illegal godown.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Friday that the AC Jaranwala, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at vegetable market and seized huge quantity of ghee and vegetable oil, which was stored in a godown illegally.

The AC sealed premises and further action against its owner was under progress, he added.