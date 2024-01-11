Open Menu

827,800 Children Vaccinated Against Polio In 3 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

827,800 children vaccinated against polio in 3 days

On the third day of the anti-polio campaign in the district, about 289,558 children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) On the third day of the anti-polio campaign in the district, about 289,558 children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops.

Overall 827,800 children have so far been administered anti-polio vaccine during the last three days of the campaign.

This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Thursday.

The DC, while reviewing the targets of the anti-polio campaign, directed the health authorities to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of children in the district.

