829 under trial prisoners released from Sindh jails

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 829 Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs), incarcerated in different jails of Sindh, facing the cases of minor crimes, have been released by the concerned district courts .

This was stated in a press release issued by Registrar High Court of Sindh, Ghulam Rasool Samoon on Thursday.

The UTPs have been released on the direction of Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, considering the present scenario of pandemic Coronavirus spread.