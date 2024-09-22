82pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) About 82 percent beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

got quarterly tranche of Rs 10,500 each in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, BISP Lodhran District Director Irfan Malik,

informed that ten camp sites were set up across the district in collaboration

with the district administration for the disbursement of quarterly financial

assistance.

Four camp sites have been set up in Tehsil Kahror Pacca, three in Dunyapur

and three in three in Tehsil Lodhran.

Irfan Malik stated that Rs 10,500 each were disbursed among 131,000 beneficiaries

through 120 retailers registered with the BISP across the district.

He added that strict monitoring of disbursement of quarterly tranche

was being ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries

in a transparent manner.

He further said that they had taken action against five retailers and also

got registered FIRs so far against two tauts on complaints of deduction.

He urged the BISP beneficiaries to visit nearby campsites and get their

financial aid as early as possible.

The tranche was being disbursed at campsites from 9am to 7 pm without

any interruptions, he added.