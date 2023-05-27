82pc work on schemes completed: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Saturday that 82 per cent work on public welfare schemes across the division had been completed so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Saturday that 82 per cent work on public welfare schemes across the division had been completed so far.

Chairing a meeting here, she reviewed development pace in the division and directed the departments concerned to complete all development projects within stipulated time period.

She said that 646 development schemes were under execution in Faisalabad division.

All those welfare schemes would be completed before June 30 whose entire funds were released for their completion, she added.