83 arrested during search operation in Chontra, Chakri areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 83 accused, besides seizing four Kalashnikov, four rifles, two pistols, and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was launched on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The search operation was conducted in Ladian to Sangral areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra and Chakri police stations under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar.

83 suspects were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal arms.

The spokesman said that heavy police contingents, elite force, special branch personnel, and ladies police under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted the search operation.