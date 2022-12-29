UrduPoint.com

83 Arrested During Search Operation In Chontra, Chakri Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 08:44 PM

83 arrested during search operation in Chontra, Chakri areas

Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 83 accused, besides seizing four Kalashnikov, four rifles, two pistols, and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 83 accused, besides seizing four Kalashnikov, four rifles, two pistols, and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was launched on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The search operation was conducted in Ladian to Sangral areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra and Chakri police stations under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar.

83 suspects were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal arms.

The spokesman said that heavy police contingents, elite force, special branch personnel, and ladies police under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted the search operation.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Nabeel

Recent Stories

FAHR activates e-signature across federal governme ..

FAHR activates e-signature across federal government using UAE Pass

16 seconds ago
 Brent Crude May Surge Beyond $100 Due to Russian O ..

Brent Crude May Surge Beyond $100 Due to Russian Output Cut, Oil Price Cap - Exp ..

31 seconds ago
 Covid sub variant surveillance system at national ..

Covid sub variant surveillance system at national entry points operational: Qadi ..

33 seconds ago
 KPT advises port users to beef up security

KPT advises port users to beef up security

34 seconds ago
 EU Likely to Emerge 'Emaciated' From Energy Crisis ..

EU Likely to Emerge 'Emaciated' From Energy Crisis as Costs Rise - Expert

7 minutes ago
 30 tourist vehicles got stuck in snow at Pir China ..

30 tourist vehicles got stuck in snow at Pir Chinasi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.