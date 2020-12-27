UrduPoint.com
83 Cases Registered, Arms Recovered In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

83 cases registered, arms recovered in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Dera Ghazi Khan district police registered 83 cases against arms traffickers and recovered 13 Kalashnikovs, four rifles, 76 pistols/ revolvers and 4,003 bullets and cartridges during crackdown in this month (December 2020).

According to a Punjab police spokesman, during the ongoing campaign against anti-social elements, 36 drug cases were registered in which 141.

135-kg charas, 241 litres and 105 bottles of liquor were recovered from them.

Fifty-two proclaimed offenders were arrested during the same period. Cases were registered in compliance with the laws enacted under the National Action Plan, two cases were registered over violation of the loud speaker and sound acts. Stake money was recovered and six cases were registered against gamblers.

Members of various criminal gangs were arrested and Rs 448,500 were handed over to the owners in the form of 13 motorcycles and other stolen items.

More Stories From Pakistan

