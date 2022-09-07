UrduPoint.com

83 Challan Tickets Issued For Violating Parking Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:58 PM

83 challan tickets issued for violating parking rules

In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, the City Traffic Police have issued 83 challan tickets to the drivers for violating parking rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, the City Traffic Police have issued 83 challan tickets to the drivers for violating parking rules.

According to a police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against the wrong parking and double parking in New Town Circle.

The anti encroachment operation was also conducted at Sadiqui Chowk, Saidpur Road, Pindora Chungi to maintain flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that special squads with lifters were formed to control the issue of wrong parking in the city.

He maintained that awareness banners had also been displayed at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against the wrong parking rules violators, which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to overcome the traffic problems. Naveed Irshad said that the number of traffic wardens had been increased at busy roads of the city in order to clear wrong parking and lifters were operating to lift the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Saidpur Circle All

Recent Stories

US Working on Initiatives to Broaden, Strengthen T ..

US Working on Initiatives to Broaden, Strengthen Trade Ties With Taiwan - Senior ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to facilitate seed producing companies for in ..

Govt to facilitate seed producing companies for introducing latest seed varietie ..

1 minute ago
 HRCP calls for environmental justice

HRCP calls for environmental justice

1 minute ago
 Police playing role for curbing terrorism to maint ..

Police playing role for curbing terrorism to maintain peace in Balochistan: IGP

1 minute ago
 US Military Needs to Replenish Weapons Stocks, Rep ..

US Military Needs to Replenish Weapons Stocks, Replace With New Equipment - Army ..

4 minutes ago
 Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament rolls into act ..

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament rolls into action

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.