83 commercial units sealed for nonpayment of tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Cantonment Magistrate Ms. Wazir on Tuesday took actions against property tax defaulters and sealed 83 commercial units for nonpayment tax.

According to details, the action was taken on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Rana Khawar in Saddar, Mall Road, Gora Bazaar, Falak Sair Plaza, Bilour Plaza and other commercial and residential areas of cantonment.

Those commercial units closed down included shops, offices and godowns. The cantonment executive office has issued notices to tax defaulters to pay outstanding arrears of Rs9.7million by due date.

The cantonment administration said that operation against defaulters would continue till filling of tax and achieve annual tax target.