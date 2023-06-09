83 constables promoted in Sargodha district

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz promoted 83 police constables to head constables in Sargodha district on Friday.

A ceremony was held at Police Lines where the DPO was the chief guest.

According to a spokesman for the police, the fifth promotion board meeting was held for the first time in the history of Sargodha police in just two months, in which 257 police officers including 83 constables were promoted to the next grades.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the Police Department was well aware of problems of policemen and was striving for their welfare.