UrduPoint.com

83 Constables Promoted In Sargodha District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

83 constables promoted in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz promoted 83 police constables to head constables in Sargodha district on Friday.

A ceremony was held at Police Lines where the DPO was the chief guest.

According to a spokesman for the police, the fifth promotion board meeting was held for the first time in the history of Sargodha police in just two months, in which 257 police officers including 83 constables were promoted to the next grades.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the Police Department was well aware of problems of policemen and was striving for their welfare.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Tariq Aziz

Recent Stories

Sparx Smartphones Powered By Deploy Pvt Ltd. Is Th ..

Sparx Smartphones Powered By Deploy Pvt Ltd. Is Thrilled To Announce The Launch ..

4 seconds ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

20 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

32 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

42 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.