83 drug dealers arrested with 195kg narcotics in Vehari: DPO Esa Khan

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan Sukhera said on Wednesday that police has traced out a big narcotics network in district Vehari during anti-crime operations carried out in just six days, 83 drug dealers arrested with 195 kilogram of narcotics.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference in Vehari, DPO Sukhera said that 130 KG of Hashish, 31kg of Haroin, 22kg hemp leaf and 12kg opium were recovered from the drugs dealers besides 1137 litres of alcohol from 22 bootleggers during operations carried out, police spokesman said.

Sukhera said, he had promised to eliminate narcotics within 30 days, however, police achieved the breakthrough within a week with the arrest of big fish in narcotics trade and many others had to leave the area.

Giving details, he said that Sadar police Burewala arrested six drug dealers and recovered 5-KG of Hashish, 19.5 KG Haroin and 115 litres of alcohol.

Sahooka police arrested five drug dealers with 5358 gram of Hashish and 11340 gram of Haroin, Vehari city police arrested four drug dealers and recovered 9220 gram Hashish and seven kilogram opium, while Tibba Sultanpur police arrested seven drug dealers with 25 kilogram of Hashsish and 700 kilograms of hemp leaf.

He said that since there was no rehabilitation centre in Vehari, the drug addicts that police had found on green belts were shifted to mausoleum of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Shakar Ganj in Pakpattan where proper food and lodging facilities were being provided to them.

DPO Esa Khan Sukhera termed the success in the crackdown as the result of coordinated team work. He said that narcotics dealers deserve no leniency and Vehari police was committed to root out the menace from the district. SDPOs Muhammad Omar Farooq Baloch, Rana Muhammad Saleem, Rubina Abbas, Saadat Ali and other officials were present.