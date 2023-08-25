Open Menu

83 Drug Pushers Held With 65kg Hashish In 48 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 11:02 PM

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

Khanewal police have arrested 83 drug pushers and bootleggers with 65 kilograms of Hashish and over two thousand litres of liquor during the last 48 hours in a crackdown targeting drug peddlers in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Khanewal police have arrested 83 drug pushers and bootleggers with 65 kilograms of Hashish and over two thousand litres of liquor during the last 48 hours in a crackdown targeting drug peddlers in the district.

A police spokesman said that the operations carried out during the last 48 hours in the district on the orders of DPO Rana Omar Farooq resulted in the arrest of 83 drug peddlers and bootleggers. Around 65 kilograms of Hashish and 2419 litres of liquor were recovered.

District Police Officer (DPO) said that operations against narcotics dealers would continue unhindered and police officers who would be found to be supporting such criminals would face the punishment they deserve. There is no place for such police officers in the police department, he added.

