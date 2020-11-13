83 e-tickets default vehicle seized

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Friday finalized a framework of blacklisting vehicles of e-ticket defaulter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Friday finalized a framework of blacklisting vehicles of e-ticket defaulters.

A spokesman for the PSCA said the authority seized a vehicles for not paying 83 e-challans, adding the vehicle was checked near Mozang Police station by the traffic wardens during surveillance through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras. To which, the vehicle's e-challans were checked through an app provided by the authority to the traffic police.

The vehicle was impounded in Mozang police station for not paying 83 e-challans of Rs 41,300.

The spokesman said a joint operation of the City Traffic Police and Safe Cities was underway against e-challan default vehicles.

For smooth action, the authority has also provided devices and printers to the city traffic police.

He concluded that the citizens could visit https://echallan.psca.gop.pk to check status ofe-challan against their CNIC and registration number.