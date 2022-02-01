UrduPoint.com

83 Flood-affected Reconstructed, Work On 27 Underway: PDMA

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reconstructed 83 Flood affected schools while work on 27 others was in progress in nine districts of the province.

The media cell PDMA said the school buildings were designed keeping in view all the precautionary and safety measures against earthquakes and requirements for disabled persons.

In this connection a project steering committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA Mr. Sharif Hussain to review the progress on KP Reconstruction Program. The forum was briefed on overall ongoing progress and was told that provision of facilities and work completed till date was 202 out of 229 schools. Besides 13 healthcare facilities, equipment supplied to 49 health facilities, 56 drinking water schemes, 2 irrigation head works, 2 bridges, 5 roads and burn & trauma centers at Hayatabad by USAID funds under KPRP.

It was further informed that work on establishment of 8 satellite stations for ERS 1122 was underway on major highways and motorways of the Province. USAID has also shown satisfaction on both the physical and financial progress which was almost 93 percent. It was noted that the program would be completed within the timelines.

PDMA KP has recently reconstructed 52 schools in Malakand Division including 28 schools in Swat,6 in Lower Dir ,8 in Upper Dir, 5 in Malakand ,5 in Shangla district while 31 schools in other districts were completed including 18 in Nowshera, 5 in Charsadda 5, 02 in Peshawar and 06 in DI Khan district.

Local community stated that the standard buildings of schools with facilities would help boost the education ratio, as more and more students were being enrolled in these facilities day by day. "These newly reconstructed schools were well equipped with modern facilities as required for an institution i.e boundary walls, furniture, power supply and best designed buildings.

Ramps and separate toilets for special children have also been provided in these schools. The newly reconstructed buildings would provide the best learning atmosphere to the students.

PDMA-PaRRSA has also successfully rehabilitated and reconstructed 56 water supply schemes including water storage tanks, hand pumps and drinking water supply systems in the remote and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat, benefiting around 124,355 people.

The authority has also completed 23 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed over to the Line Department under KPRP while 33 water supply schemes have been completed in District Swat. According to details, about 82341 persons of 11763 households were benefiting in district Swat while in district Buner, 42014 persons of 6002 households were benefiting from these schemes.

