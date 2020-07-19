8.3 kg hash seized, two drug smugglers held

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics from their possession in Mosa Khel police limits.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against the drug pushers and criminals, the police team stopped a car coming from Chakwal at Fakhrabad check post and arrested two accused-- Mukhtiar Ahmad s/o Daftar Ali and Nasir Ali s/o Zahir Ali of Kohat and recovered 8.

320 kg hash and cash amounting to Rs 2490 from their possession.

Police impounded the vehicle and registered case.