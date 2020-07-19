UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8.3 Kg Hash Seized, Two Drug Smugglers Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

8.3 kg hash seized, two drug smugglers held

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics from their possession in Mosa Khel police limits.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against the drug pushers and criminals, the police team stopped a car coming from Chakwal at Fakhrabad check post and arrested two accused-- Mukhtiar Ahmad s/o Daftar Ali and Nasir Ali s/o Zahir Ali of Kohat and recovered 8.

320 kg hash and cash amounting to Rs 2490 from their possession.

Police impounded the vehicle and registered case.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car Kohat Nasir Chakwal Criminals Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

11 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.