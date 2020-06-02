UrduPoint.com
83 Law-violators Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:01 PM

The district police arrested 83 alleged criminals during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : The district police arrested 83 alleged criminals during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said here Tuesday that police conducted raids at different points and held three proclaimed offenders, wanted in heinous nature crimes.

Police nabbed 32 drug-peddlers and seized over 23-kg charas and 313 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illicit weapons, police arrested 26 persons and recovered 18 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, five guns and several bullets.

Police also held 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 40,860 stake money form them.

Four kite-flyers were also apprehended and 150 kites and string rolls were recovered from the.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

